Mahira Khan

Date of Birth
21 December 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Guru 6.5
Love Guru Love Guru
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Pakistan
Neelofar 7.1
Neelofar Neelofar
Romantic 2025, Pakistan
Maula Jatt 2 8.6
Maula Jatt 2 The Legend of Maula Jatt
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2022, Pakistan
