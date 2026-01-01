Menu
Mahira Khan
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Mahira Khan
Date of Birth
21 December 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Maula Jatt 2
(2022)
7.1
Neelofar
(2025)
6.5
Love Guru
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2022
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.5
Love Guru
Love Guru
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Pakistan
7.1
Neelofar
Neelofar
Romantic
2025, Pakistan
8.6
Maula Jatt 2
The Legend of Maula Jatt
Action, Drama, Fantasy
2022, Pakistan
Watch trailer
