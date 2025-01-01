Menu
Agnija Ditkovskytė
Date of Birth
11 May 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Rejection 7.2
Rejection (2009)
Tadas Blinda. Pradzia 7.1
Tadas Blinda. Pradzia (2011)
Selfi#Selfie 6.7
Selfi#Selfie (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 25 Films 16 TV Shows 9 Actress 25
Na avtomate
Na avtomate
Crime, Comedy 2024, Russia
Treyder
Treyder
Action 2023, Russia
Missiya «Ametist»
Missiya «Ametist»
Detective 2022, Russia
Edinitsa Montevideo
Edinitsa Montevideo
Drama 2022, Russia
An Hour Before the Dawn
An Hour Before the Dawn
Drama, Thriller, History 2021, Russia
Mazhor. Film 5.7
Mazhor. Film
Action, Comedy 2021, Russia
Doktor Preobrazhenskij
Doktor Preobrazhenskij
Drama 2020, Russia
Kamen, nozhnicy, bumaga
Kamen, nozhnicy, bumaga
Drama 2019, Russia
Poslednyaya statya zhurnalista
Poslednyaya statya zhurnalista
Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Dance to Death 3.8
Dance to Death
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2017, Russia
Selfi#Selfie 6.7
Selfi#Selfie
Drama 2017, Russia
Viy 5.5
Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Delo chesti
Delo chesti
Drama, Crime 2013, Russia
Ostrov vezeniya 4.1
Ostrov vezeniya
Comedy 2013, Russia
Sex, kofe, sigarety 4.8
Sex, kofe, sigarety
Comedy, Drama 2013, Russia
Prodavets igrushek 5.8
Prodavets igrushek
Romantic, Comedy 2012, Russia
Tolko ty
Tolko ty
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2011, Russia
Boris Godoenov 6.4
Boris Godoenov
Drama 2011, Russia
Tadas Blinda. Pradzia 7.1
Tadas Blinda. Pradzia
History, Adventure, Drama 2011, Lithuania
Hooked 2 6
Hooked 2
Adventure, Action 2010, Russia
Rejection 7.2
Rejection
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 2009, Russia / Ukraine
Na igre 6.1
Na igre
Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Alpinist 5.1
Alpinist
Drama 2008, Ukraine
Dzhentlmen syska Ivan Podushkin
Dzhentlmen syska Ivan Podushkin
Comedy, Crime 2006, Russia
