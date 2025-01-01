Agnija Ditkovskytė

Menu
Date of Birth
11 May 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
7.2
Rejection
(2009)
7.1
Tadas Blinda. Pradzia
(2011)
6.7
Selfi#Selfie
(2017)
Filmography
Actress
25
Na avtomate
Crime, Comedy
2024, Russia
Treyder
Action
2023, Russia
Missiya «Ametist»
Detective
2022, Russia
Edinitsa Montevideo
Edinitsa Montevideo
Drama
2022, Russia
An Hour Before the Dawn
Drama, Thriller, History
2021, Russia
5.7
Mazhor. Film
Mazhor. Film
Action, Comedy
2021, Russia
Doktor Preobrazhenskij
Drama
2020, Russia
Kamen, nozhnicy, bumaga
Drama
2019, Russia
Poslednyaya statya zhurnalista
Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
3.8
Dance to Death
Tantsy nasmert
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Selfi#Selfie
Selfi#Selfie
Drama
2017, Russia
5.5
Viy
Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy
2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Watch trailer
Delo chesti
Drama, Crime
2013, Russia
4.1
Ostrov vezeniya
Ostrov vezeniya
Comedy
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Sex, kofe, sigarety
Sex, kofe, sigarety
Comedy, Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Prodavets igrushek
Prodavets igrushek
Romantic, Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Tolko ty
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2011, Russia
6.4
Boris Godoenov
Boris Godunov
Drama
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
Tadas Blinda. Pradzia
Tadas Blinda. Pradzia
History, Adventure, Drama
2011, Lithuania
6
Hooked 2
Na igre 2. Novyy uroven
Adventure, Action
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Rejection
Ottorzhenie
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller
2009, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
6.1
Na igre
Na igre
Adventure, Action
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Alpinist
Alpinist
Drama
2008, Ukraine
Dzhentlmen syska Ivan Podushkin
Comedy, Crime
2006, Russia
Show more
