Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexey Bardukov
Alexey Bardukov Alexey Bardukov
Kinoafisha Persons Alexey Bardukov

Alexey Bardukov

Alexey Bardukov

Date of Birth
18 November 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Palach 7.8
Palach (2015)
Khokkeynyye papy 7.6
Khokkeynyye papy (2023)
The Last Frontier 7.1
The Last Frontier (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 35 Films 12 TV Shows 23 Actor 35
Hokkejnye papy 2 Hokkejnye papy 2
Family 2026, Russia
Znachit, nam tuda doroga
Znachit, nam tuda doroga
War, Drama 2025, Russia
Nyurnbergskaya istoriya
Nyurnbergskaya istoriya
Drama, War, History 2025, Russia
Mosgaz. Delo № 10. Metronom
Mosgaz. Delo № 10. Metronom
Detective, Crime 2024, Russia
Mosgaz. Poslednee delo Cherkasova
Mosgaz. Poslednee delo Cherkasova
Detective 2023, Russia
Zamayachnyj
Zamayachnyj
Thriller, Detective 2023, Russia
Khokkeynyye papy 7.6
Khokkeynyye papy Khokkeynyye papy
Comedy, Family, Sport 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Nyurnberg 6.2
Nyurnberg Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Diversant. Idealnyy shturm
Diversant. Idealnyy shturm
War, Action, Adventure 2021, Russia
The Cathedral
The Cathedral
Drama, History 2021, Russia
Mosgaz. Zapadnya
Mosgaz. Zapadnya
Detective 2021, Russia
Diversant: Krym
Diversant: Krym
Drama, War 2020, Russia
Mosgaz. Katran
Mosgaz. Katran
Detective 2020, Russia
The Last Frontier 7.1
The Last Frontier Podolskie kursanty
War, History, Drama 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Mosgaz. Formula mesti
Mosgaz. Formula mesti
Detective 2019, Russia
The Bait for the Angel
The Bait for the Angel
Romantic 2017, Russia
Murka
Murka
Adventure, Crime, Detective 2017, Russia
Krysa mira
Krysa mira
Comedy 2016, Russia
Mosgaz. Shakal
Mosgaz. Shakal
Detective 2016, Russia
Shakal
Shakal
Drama, Detective 2016, Russia
Palach 7.8
Palach
Drama, Detective 2015, Russia
SOS, Ded Moroz, ili Vsyo sbudetsya! 3.9
SOS, Ded Moroz, ili Vsyo sbudetsya! SOS, Ded Moroz, ili Vsyo sbudetsya!
Comedy, Family 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Mosgaz. Palach
Mosgaz. Palach
Detective 2014, Russia
Krasnye gory
Krasnye gory
Action, War, History 2013, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more