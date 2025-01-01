Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexey Bardukov
Alexey Bardukov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexey Bardukov
Alexey Bardukov
Alexey Bardukov
Date of Birth
18 November 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.8
Palach
(2015)
7.6
Khokkeynyye papy
(2023)
7.1
The Last Frontier
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2004
All
35
Films
12
TV Shows
23
Actor
35
Hokkejnye papy 2
Hokkejnye papy 2
Family
2026, Russia
Znachit, nam tuda doroga
War, Drama
2025, Russia
Nyurnbergskaya istoriya
Drama, War, History
2025, Russia
Mosgaz. Delo № 10. Metronom
Detective, Crime
2024, Russia
Mosgaz. Poslednee delo Cherkasova
Detective
2023, Russia
Zamayachnyj
Thriller, Detective
2023, Russia
7.6
Khokkeynyye papy
Khokkeynyye papy
Comedy, Family, Sport
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Nyurnberg
Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure
2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Diversant. Idealnyy shturm
War, Action, Adventure
2021, Russia
The Cathedral
Drama, History
2021, Russia
Mosgaz. Zapadnya
Detective
2021, Russia
Diversant: Krym
Drama, War
2020, Russia
Mosgaz. Katran
Detective
2020, Russia
7.1
The Last Frontier
Podolskie kursanty
War, History, Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Mosgaz. Formula mesti
Detective
2019, Russia
The Bait for the Angel
Romantic
2017, Russia
Murka
Adventure, Crime, Detective
2017, Russia
Krysa mira
Comedy
2016, Russia
Mosgaz. Shakal
Detective
2016, Russia
Shakal
Drama, Detective
2016, Russia
7.8
Palach
Drama, Detective
2015, Russia
3.9
SOS, Ded Moroz, ili Vsyo sbudetsya!
SOS, Ded Moroz, ili Vsyo sbudetsya!
Comedy, Family
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Mosgaz. Palach
Detective
2014, Russia
Krasnye gory
Action, War, History
2013, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree