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Kinoafisha Films Slezy drakona

Slezy drakona

, 2025
Russia / Fantasy / 18+

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2025

Film rating

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Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Updated 25 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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