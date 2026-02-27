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5.4
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The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
5.4
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
, 2026
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
India / Drama
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Synopsis
Across three regions of India—Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan—three young women pursue love and freedom, only to become caught in the very forces they believed they had escaped.
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Cast
Ulka Gupta
Surekha Gupta
Aishwarya Ojha
Neha Sant
Aditi Bhatia
Divya Paliwal
Alka Amin
Hafsa Begum
Arjan Aujla
Faizan
Ramji Bali
Raghuveer Sant (Neha's father)
Sumit Gahlawat
Salim
Yuktam Kholsa
Rajiv Kumar
Satyendra Sinha (Divya's father)
Lakshmi
Gautami Nair (Surekha's mother)
Shweta Munshi
Purva Parag
Director
Kamakhya Narayan Singh
Writer
Amarnath Jha
,
Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Composer
Mannan Shaah
,
Rahul Suhas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 11 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
30 April 2026
World premiere
27 February 2026
Release date
27 February 2026
India
U/A 16+
Worldwide Gross
$38,051
Production
Sunshine Pictures
Also known as
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
11
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes
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