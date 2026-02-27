Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
5.4

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

, 2026
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
India / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
5.4
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Across three regions of India—Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan—three young women pursue love and freedom, only to become caught in the very forces they believed they had escaped.

Cast

Ulka Gupta
Surekha Gupta
Aishwarya Ojha
Neha Sant
Aditi Bhatia
Divya Paliwal
Alka Amin
Hafsa Begum
Arjan Aujla
Faizan
Ramji Bali
Raghuveer Sant (Neha's father)
Sumit Gahlawat
Salim
Yuktam Kholsa
Rajiv Kumar
Satyendra Sinha (Divya's father)
Lakshmi
Gautami Nair (Surekha's mother)
Shweta Munshi
Purva Parag
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh
Writer Amarnath Jha, Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Composer Mannan Shaah, Rahul Suhas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 30 April 2026
World premiere 27 February 2026
Release date
27 February 2026 India U/A 16+
Worldwide Gross $38,051
Production Sunshine Pictures
Also known as
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

Film rating

5.4
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more