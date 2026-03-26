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Poster of Mandariniya — strana chudes
Mandariniya — strana chudes - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mandariniya — strana chudes

Mandariniya — strana chudes

, 2025
Russia / Family
Trailers
Going 4
Not going 6
Poster of Mandariniya — strana chudes
Going 4
Not going 6
Mandariniya — strana chudes - Trailer
Mandariniya — strana chudes  Trailer

Cast

Nikolay Gallyamov
Nikolay Gallyamov
Teimuraz Taniyah
Teimuraz Taniyah
Alena Antipina
Alena Antipina
Kesou Khagba
Kesou Khagba
Anton Ashuba
Madlena Barcic
Madlena Barcic
Babasik Shakaya
Babasik Shakaya
Marina Sichinava
Marina Sichinava
Elena Alekseeva
Elena Alekseeva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 26 March 2026
Release date
26 March 2026 Russia Кинотайм

Film rating

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Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Updated 13 April 2026

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Mandariniya — strana chudes - Trailer
Mandariniya — strana chudes Trailer
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