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Mandariniya — strana chudes
Mandariniya — strana chudes
, 2025
Russia / Family
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Mandariniya — strana chudes
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Nikolay Gallyamov
Teimuraz Taniyah
Alena Antipina
Kesou Khagba
Anton Ashuba
Madlena Barcic
Babasik Shakaya
Marina Sichinava
Elena Alekseeva
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
26 March 2026
Release date
26 March 2026
Russia
Кинотайм
Film rating
0.0
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3
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