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Filmography
Nikolay Gallyamov
Nikolay Gallyamov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Gallyamov
Nikolay Gallyamov
Nikolay Gallyamov
Date of Birth
15 November 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.
(2025)
Tickets
6.4
Pomilovanie
(2023)
0.0
Mandariniya — strana chudes
(2025)
Filmography
8
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, Thriller
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Mandariniya — strana chudes
Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Pomilovanie
Pomilovanie
Drama, War
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
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