Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nikolay Gallyamov
Nikolay Gallyamov Nikolay Gallyamov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Gallyamov

Nikolay Gallyamov

Nikolay Gallyamov

Date of Birth
15 November 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'. 8.0
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'. (2025)
Pomilovanie 6.4
Pomilovanie (2023)
Mandariniya — strana chudes 0.0
Mandariniya — strana chudes (2025)

Filmography

Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'. 8
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'. Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, Thriller 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Mandariniya — strana chudes
Mandariniya — strana chudes
Family 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Pomilovanie 6.4
Pomilovanie Pomilovanie
Drama, War 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more