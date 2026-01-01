Menu
That March
1 poster
That March

That March

That March
Synopsis

A Romanian intelligence agent follows a brilliant scientist to Spain, where conspiracies and Russian agents collide. Torn between her mission and her feelings, Anabel faces choices that could change everything
Country Spain / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 March 2026
Release date
6 March 2026 Romania
Budget €1,200,000
Production KSM Production
Also known as
That March
Director
Iura Luncasu
Cast
Madalina Bellariu Ion
Esther Acebo
Esther Acebo
Costas Mandylor
Luke Roberts
Luke Roberts
Didi Anderson
0.0
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
