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Filmography
Esther Acebo
Esther Acebo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Esther Acebo
Esther Acebo
Esther Acebo
Date of Birth
19 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Money Heist
(2017)
7.4
Normas para una página de sucesos
(2024)
6.2
Silent Cargo
(2022)
Filmography
4.4
That March
That March
Thriller
2026, Spain / Romania
7.4
Normas para una página de sucesos
Normas para una página de sucesos
Thriller
2024, Spain
6.2
Silent Cargo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Spain
8.5
Money Heist
Action, Crime, Thriller
2017, Spain
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