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Luke Roberts
Luke Roberts Luke Roberts
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Roberts

Luke Roberts

Luke Roberts

Date of Birth
5 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Black Sails 8.0
Black Sails (2014)
Hudson & Rex 7.5
Hudson & Rex (2019)
Ransom 6.6
Ransom (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
That March 4.4
That March That March
Thriller 2026, Spain / Romania
Dampyr 5.4
Dampyr Dampyr
Fantasy, Horror 2022, Italy
Hudson & Rex 7.5
Hudson & Rex
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, Canada
Ransom 6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, Canada
Black Sails 8
Black Sails
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
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