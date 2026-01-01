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Luke Roberts
Luke Roberts
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Roberts
Luke Roberts
Luke Roberts
Date of Birth
5 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Black Sails
(2014)
7.5
Hudson & Rex
(2019)
6.6
Ransom
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2022
2019
2017
2014
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
Producer
1
4.4
That March
That March
Thriller
2026, Spain / Romania
5.4
Dampyr
Dampyr
Fantasy, Horror
2022, Italy
7.5
Hudson & Rex
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, Canada
6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, Canada
8
Black Sails
Drama, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
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