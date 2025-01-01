Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexej Manvelov
Alexej Manvelov Alexej Manvelov
Kinoafisha Persons Alexej Manvelov

Alexej Manvelov

Alexej Manvelov

Date of Birth
31 March 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Top Dog 0.0
Top Dog (2020)
Before We Die 0.0
Before We Die (2017)
Okkupert 0.0
Okkupert (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 TV Shows 5 Actor 5
Dept. Q
Dept. Q
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Top Dog
Top Dog
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Sweden
Sthlm Rekviem
Sthlm Rekviem
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Sweden
Before We Die
Before We Die
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2017, Sweden/Norway/Germany
Okkupert
Okkupert
Drama, Thriller 2015, Norway/Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more