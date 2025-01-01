Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexej Manvelov
Alexej Manvelov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexej Manvelov
Alexej Manvelov
Alexej Manvelov
Date of Birth
31 March 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
0.0
Top Dog
(2020)
0.0
Before We Die
(2017)
0.0
Okkupert
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2020
2018
2017
2015
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
5
Dept. Q
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
Top Dog
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Sweden
Sthlm Rekviem
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Sweden
Before We Die
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2017, Sweden/Norway/Germany
Okkupert
Drama, Thriller
2015, Norway/Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree