Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Night Patrol
Night Patrol
Night Patrol
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Detective
Thriller
Synopsis
An L.A. cop discovers a local task force is hiding a secret that puts the residents of his childhood neighborhood in danger.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$372,115
Production
BondIt Media Capital, BondIt Media Capital, Phantom Four Films
Also known as
Night Patrol
Director
Ryan Prows
Cast
Dermot Mulroney
Justin Long
C.M. Punk
Jermaine Fowler
Flying Lotus
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree