Kinoafisha Films Night Patrol

Night Patrol

Night Patrol 18+
Synopsis

An L.A. cop discovers a local task force is hiding a secret that puts the residents of his childhood neighborhood in danger.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $372,115
Production BondIt Media Capital, BondIt Media Capital, Phantom Four Films
Also known as
Night Patrol
Director
Ryan Prows
Cast
Dermot Mulroney
Justin Long
C.M. Punk
Jermaine Fowler
Flying Lotus
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
