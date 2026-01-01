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Mike Ferguson Mike Ferguson
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Ferguson

Mike Ferguson

Mike Ferguson

Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Stay Out 6.6
Stay Out (2023)
A Crooked Somebody 6.2
A Crooked Somebody (2017)
Skincare 6.1
Skincare (2024)

Filmography

The Hawk
The Hawk
Comedy, Sport 2026, USA
Desert Dawn 4.8
Desert Dawn Desert Dawn
Action, Crime, Thriller 2025, USA
Night Patrol 4.9
Night Patrol Night Patrol
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
Camp Pleasant Lake 5.7
Camp Pleasant Lake Camp Pleasant Lake
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Skincare 6.1
Skincare Skincare
Thriller 2024, USA
V/H/S/Beyond 6
V/H/S/Beyond V/H/S/Beyond
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Stay Out 6.6
Stay Out Stay Out
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
The Last Deal 5.1
The Last Deal The Last Deal
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
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