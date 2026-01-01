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Filmography
Mike Ferguson
Mike Ferguson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Ferguson
Mike Ferguson
Mike Ferguson
Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.6
Stay Out
(2023)
6.2
A Crooked Somebody
(2017)
6.1
Skincare
(2024)
Filmography
The Hawk
Comedy, Sport
2026, USA
4.8
Desert Dawn
Desert Dawn
Action, Crime, Thriller
2025, USA
4.9
Night Patrol
Night Patrol
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
5.7
Camp Pleasant Lake
Camp Pleasant Lake
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Skincare
Skincare
Thriller
2024, USA
6
V/H/S/Beyond
V/H/S/Beyond
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Stay Out
Stay Out
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
5.1
The Last Deal
The Last Deal
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
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