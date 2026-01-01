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Filmography
Nicki Micheaux
Nicki Micheaux
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicki Micheaux
Nicki Micheaux
Nicki Micheaux
Date of Birth
28 November 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Animal Kingdom
(2016)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
7.6
Summer of Violence
(2023)
Filmography
4.9
Night Patrol
Night Patrol
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
7.6
Summer of Violence
Summer of Violence
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
3.5
Lazarus
Lazarus
Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.2
Good Trouble
Drama, Family
2019, USA
7.3
In the Dark
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, USA
8.3
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
4.4
The Pact 2
The Pact II
Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
7.5
Detroit 1-8-7
Drama, Action, Crime
2010, USA
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