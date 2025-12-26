Menu
Poster of Close to Me
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Close to Me

Close to Me

Muori di lei 18+
Synopsis

Luca is a forty-year-old teacher experiencing a relationship crisis with his wife, Sara, who is much wealthier than him. During the lockdown, Luca finds himself a bystander in the life of his new neighbor, Amanda, and decides to bridge the distance between them, with disastrous consequences.
Country Italy / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 26 December 2025
World premiere 26 December 2025
Budget €5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $490,149
Production Film House Bas Celik, Medusa Film, Nightswim
Also known as
Muori di lei, Close to Me, Muero por ella
Director
Stefano Sardo
Stefano Sardo
Cast
Riccardo Scamarcio
Riccardo Scamarcio
Maria Chiara Giannetta
Maria Chiara Giannetta
Paolo Pierobon
Paolo Pierobon
Mariela Garriga
Francesco Brandi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
