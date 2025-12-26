Luca is a forty-year-old teacher experiencing a relationship crisis with his wife, Sara, who is much wealthier than him. During the lockdown, Luca finds himself a bystander in the life of his new neighbor, Amanda, and decides to bridge the distance between them, with disastrous consequences.
CountryItaly / Serbia
Runtime1 hour 43 minutes
Production year2025
Online premiere26 December 2025
World premiere26 December 2025
Budget€5,000,000
Worldwide Gross$490,149
ProductionFilm House Bas Celik, Medusa Film, Nightswim