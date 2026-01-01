Menu
Maria Chiara Giannetta
Maria Chiara Giannetta
Maria Chiara Giannetta
Date of Birth
20 May 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
CrazyMinded
(2025)
Tickets
6.6
Worldly Girl
(2016)
6.3
Hotel Costiera
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
Hotel Costiera
Drama, Action
2025, Italy
7.3
CrazyMinded
Follemente
Comedy
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.7
Close to Me
Muori di lei
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, Italy / Serbia
6.6
Worldly Girl
La ragazza del mondo
Romantic
2016, Italy / France
Watch trailer
