Maria Chiara Giannetta

Date of Birth
20 May 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hotel Costiera 6.3
Hotel Costiera
Drama, Action 2025, Italy
CrazyMinded 7.3
CrazyMinded Follemente
Comedy 2025, Italy
Close to Me 5.7
Close to Me Muori di lei
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, Italy / Serbia
Worldly Girl 6.6
Worldly Girl La ragazza del mondo
Romantic 2016, Italy / France
