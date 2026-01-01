Menu
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa 18+
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
Director
Ayan Nayzabekov
Cast
Rauan Ahmedov
Aknur Rakhat
Mansur Serikov
0.0
Rate 3 votes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa - trailer
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Trailer
