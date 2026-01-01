Menu
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
18+
Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
trailer
trailer
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
Director
Ayan Nayzabekov
Cast
Rauan Ahmedov
Aknur Rakhat
Mansur Serikov
Film rating
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
