Poster of Pastures of the Gods
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Pastures of the Gods

Pastures of the Gods

Pastures of the Gods
Synopsis

The film's central premise is that a person only truly understands their true nature in extreme situations. The harsh conditions of the wild Pamir Mountains, where the film's main action unfolds, reveal the deepest foundations of the protagonists' personalities and motivations, forcing them to "wake up" from the mindless daily grind of the big city and make a crucial choice that can mean the difference between life and death. It is here, in the Pamir Mountains, at an altitude of several thousand meters, far from civilization, that a person understands who they are. And receives what they deserve...

Pastures of the Gods - trailer 2
Pastures of the Gods  trailer 2
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026 Russia Парадиз
Production Cinema Concept Production
Also known as
Pastbischa bogov, Pastures of the Gods, Пастбища богов
Director
Anar Abbasov
Anar Abbasov
Cast
Anton Filipenko
Anton Filipenko
Danila Yakushev
Danila Yakushev
Sukhrab Khaylobekov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Film Trailers All trailers
Pastures of the Gods - trailer 2
Pastures of the Gods Trailer 2
Pastures of the Gods - trailer in russian
Pastures of the Gods Trailer in russian
Stills
