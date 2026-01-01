Film Reviews
The film's central premise is that a person only truly understands their true nature in extreme situations. The harsh conditions of the wild Pamir Mountains, where the film's main action unfolds, reveal the deepest foundations of the protagonists' personalities and motivations, forcing them to "wake up" from the mindless daily grind of the big city and make a crucial choice that can mean the difference between life and death. It is here, in the Pamir Mountains, at an altitude of several thousand meters, far from civilization, that a person understands who they are. And receives what they deserve...
|19 March 2026
|Russia
|Парадиз