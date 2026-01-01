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Filmography
Milana Bru
Milana Bru
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milana Bru
Milana Bru
Milana Bru
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Zagaday lyubov
(2023)
7.7
Istoriya ego sluzhanki
(2026)
7.1
Pastures of the Gods
(2026)
Filmography
7.7
Istoriya ego sluzhanki
History, Romantic
2026, Russia
Ohota na imperatora
History
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
Pastures of the Gods
Pastures of the Gods
Thriller, Drama
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Strah nad Nevoj
Crime, Detective
2024, Russia
6.6
Kurery
Drama, Comedy
2024, Russia
8.1
Zagaday lyubov
Romantic
2023, Russia
5.5
Protiv vseh
Comedy
2023, Russia
Mama vsegda prava
Romantic,
2023, Russia
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