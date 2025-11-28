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7.1
Kinoafisha
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Neelofar
7.1
Neelofar
, 2025
Neelofar
Pakistan / Romantic / 18+
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7.1
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Synopsis
A love story between a writer and a blind woman.
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Cast
Fawad Khan
Mansoor Ali Khan
Mahira Khan
Neelofar
Madiha Imam
Sara
Rashid Farooqi
Tanveer
Sarwat Gilani
Faisal Qureshi
Asst. to Eye Specialist
Gohar Rasheed
Shehryar
Samiya Mumtaz
Eye Specialist
Atiqa Odho
Begum Kashif
Behroze Sabzwari
Fahkru
Director
Ammar Rasool
Writer
Ammar Rasool
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Pakistan
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 November 2025
Release date
28 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Budget
$450,000
Worldwide Gross
$119,413
Production
Alter Idem Films
Also known as
Neelofar
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 24 November 2025
Showtimes
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