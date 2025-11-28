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Poster of Neelofar
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Neelofar
7.1

Neelofar

, 2025
Neelofar
Pakistan / Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Neelofar
7.1
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Synopsis

A love story between a writer and a blind woman.

Cast

Fawad Khan
Fawad Khan
Mansoor Ali Khan
Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan
Neelofar
Madiha Imam
Sara
Rashid Farooqi
Tanveer
Sarwat Gilani
Faisal Qureshi
Asst. to Eye Specialist
Gohar Rasheed
Shehryar
Samiya Mumtaz
Eye Specialist
Atiqa Odho
Begum Kashif
Behroze Sabzwari
Fahkru
Director Ammar Rasool
Writer Ammar Rasool
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Pakistan
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 November 2025
Release date
28 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget $450,000
Worldwide Gross $119,413
Production Alter Idem Films
Also known as
Neelofar

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 24 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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