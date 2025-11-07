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Poster of The Marbles
8.1
Kinoafisha Films The Marbles
8.1

The Marbles

, 2025
The Marbles
Greece / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Marbles
8.1

Synopsis

The Marbles started filming on the 25th of March 2021 the day Greece celebrated its 200th year of freedom, and outlines the case for the Parthenon Marbles to be returned to Athens. Documenting the ups and downs that have occurred since.

Cast

Patricia Allan
Self - Interviewee
Melina Antoniadis
Self - Interviewee
Tristram Besterman
Self - Interviewee
Paul Cartledge
Self - Interviewee
Clare Clifford
Self - Interviewee
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Self - Interviewee
Janet Suzman
Janet Suzman
David Wilkinson
Simon Callow
Simon Callow
Stockard Channing
Stockard Channing
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Anna Savva
Anna Savva
Director David Wilkinson
Writer David Wilkinson
Composer Christopher Barnett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Greece
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget 500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $3,768
Production AHEPA Victoria, Guerilla Docs, JoJo Films
Also known as
The Marbles, Τα μάρμαρα

Film rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 7 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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