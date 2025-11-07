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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Marbles
8.1
The Marbles
, 2025
The Marbles
Greece / Documentary / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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8.1
Synopsis
The Marbles started filming on the 25th of March 2021 the day Greece celebrated its 200th year of freedom, and outlines the case for the Parthenon Marbles to be returned to Athens. Documenting the ups and downs that have occurred since.
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Cast
Patricia Allan
Self - Interviewee
Melina Antoniadis
Self - Interviewee
Tristram Besterman
Self - Interviewee
Paul Cartledge
Self - Interviewee
Clare Clifford
Self - Interviewee
Brian Cox
Self - Interviewee
Janet Suzman
David Wilkinson
Simon Callow
Stockard Channing
Bill Nighy
Anna Savva
Director
David Wilkinson
Writer
David Wilkinson
Composer
Christopher Barnett
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Greece
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2025
Budget
500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross
$3,768
Production
AHEPA Victoria, Guerilla Docs, JoJo Films
Also known as
The Marbles, Τα μάρμαρα
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
13
votes
8.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 7 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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