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Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
8.0
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
, 2025
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Synopsis
Four friends' lives become intertwined when romance blooms between a doctor and a comedian, while his best friend falls for her free-spirited bestie. After a tragic event, their relationships evolve into something deeper than friendship.
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Cast
Naturi Naughton
Debra
Simone Missick
Shelby
RonReaco Lee
Tyrese
Kendrick Sampson
Leonard
Jessica Luza
Leslie Stein
Demitra
Calista
Alfonso Aguirre
Principal Williams
Alejandro Estevon Angel
Darrius
Aléshah Brown
Hillside Cafe Employee
Hasani Vibez Comer
Comedian
Shiquita James
Restaurant Patron
Director
D'Angela Proctor
Writer
Eric Dickey
,
Aireka Muse
Composer
Joshua Mosley
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
15 November 2025
World premiere
15 November 2025
Production
Motion Entertainment, Undaunted Films, WPP Media
Also known as
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
11
votes
7.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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