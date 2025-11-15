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8.0
Kinoafisha Films Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
8.0

Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I

, 2025
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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8.0
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Synopsis

Four friends' lives become intertwined when romance blooms between a doctor and a comedian, while his best friend falls for her free-spirited bestie. After a tragic event, their relationships evolve into something deeper than friendship.

Cast

Naturi Naughton
Naturi Naughton
Debra
Simone Missick
Simone Missick
Shelby
RonReaco Lee
Tyrese
Kendrick Sampson
Kendrick Sampson
Leonard
Jessica Luza
Leslie Stein
Demitra
Calista
Alfonso Aguirre
Principal Williams
Alejandro Estevon Angel
Darrius
Aléshah Brown
Hillside Cafe Employee
Hasani Vibez Comer
Comedian
Shiquita James
Restaurant Patron
Director D'Angela Proctor
Writer Eric Dickey, Aireka Muse
Composer Joshua Mosley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 15 November 2025
World premiere 15 November 2025
Production Motion Entertainment, Undaunted Films, WPP Media
Also known as
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I

Film rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 31 October 2025
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