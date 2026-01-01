Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Naturi Naughton
Naturi Naughton Naturi Naughton
Kinoafisha Persons Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton

Date of Birth
20 May 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
152 cm (5 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
black
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Power 8.1
Power (2014)
7.9
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I (2025)
Queen of the South 7.8
Queen of the South (2016)

Filmography

7.9
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA
6.6
Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie
Drama, Detective 2024, USA
Queens 6.5
Queens
Drama, Music 2021, USA
Power Book II: Ghost 7.3
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Step Sisters 5.4
Step Sisters Step Sisters
Comedy 2018, USA
Queen of the South 7.8
Queen of the South
Drama, Action, Crime 2016, USA
Power 8.1
Power
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
The Client List 6.6
The Client List
Drama, Romantic 2012, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more