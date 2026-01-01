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About
Filmography
Naturi Naughton
Naturi Naughton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naturi Naughton
Naturi Naughton
Naturi Naughton
Date of Birth
20 May 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
152 cm (5 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
black
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Power
(2014)
7.9
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
(2025)
7.8
Queen of the South
(2016)
Filmography
7.9
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers Part I
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
6.6
Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie
Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie
Drama, Detective
2024, USA
6.5
Queens
Drama, Music
2021, USA
7.3
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
5.4
Step Sisters
Step Sisters
Comedy
2018, USA
7.8
Queen of the South
Drama, Action, Crime
2016, USA
8.1
Power
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
6.6
The Client List
Drama, Romantic
2012, USA
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