Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Un mondo sotto social
4.3
Un mondo sotto social
, 2022
Un mondo sotto social
Italy / Comedy
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
4.3
Going
0
Not going
0
Un mondo sotto social
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Stuck in a seaside town hoping to find the next big influencer, a marketer hatches a dubious plan to turn a mechanic into a social media sensation.
Expand
Cast
Francesca Bella
Francesca Influencerina
Claudio Casisa
Claudio
Domenico Ciaramitaro
Giulia Gorietti
Nadia Zingales
Alessandro Pennacchio
Spallitta junior
Rosario Petix
Ernesto Maria Ponte
Antonio
Miriam Tazeghdanti
Marzia
Giulia Todaro
Valeria
Angelo Tosto
Spallitta senior
Director
Claudio Casisa
Composer
Giuseppe Vasapolli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026
Russia
ПилотКино
Worldwide Gross
$335,509
Production
Medusa Film
Also known as
Un mondo sotto social
More
Film rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 18 March 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Un mondo sotto social
Dubbed trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Un mondo sotto social
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Romantic, Comedy
2003, USA / Germany
6.0
Miss Congeniality
Romantic, Comedy, Thriller, Crime
2000, USA / Australia
7.0
She's All That
Comedy, Romantic
1999, USA
6.0
Pretty Woman
Comedy
1990, USA
7.0
My Fair Lady
Comedy, Family, Musical, Romantic, Drama
1964, USA
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree