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Poster of Un mondo sotto social
4.3
Un mondo sotto social - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Un mondo sotto social
4.3

Un mondo sotto social

, 2022
Un mondo sotto social
Italy / Comedy
Trailers
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Poster of Un mondo sotto social
4.3
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Un mondo sotto social - Dubbed trailer
Un mondo sotto social  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Stuck in a seaside town hoping to find the next big influencer, a marketer hatches a dubious plan to turn a mechanic into a social media sensation.

Cast

Francesca Bella
Francesca Influencerina
Claudio Casisa
Claudio Casisa
Claudio
Domenico Ciaramitaro
Domenico Ciaramitaro
Giulia Gorietti
Giulia Gorietti
Nadia Zingales
Alessandro Pennacchio
Alessandro Pennacchio
Spallitta junior
Rosario Petix
Rosario Petix
Ernesto Maria Ponte
Ernesto Maria Ponte
Antonio
Miriam Tazeghdanti
Marzia
Giulia Todaro
Giulia Todaro
Valeria
Angelo Tosto
Angelo Tosto
Spallitta senior
Director Claudio Casisa
Composer Giuseppe Vasapolli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026 Russia ПилотКино
Worldwide Gross $335,509
Production Medusa Film
Also known as
Un mondo sotto social

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 18 March 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Un mondo sotto social - Dubbed trailer
Un mondo sotto social Dubbed trailer
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