Combined cut of Bāhubali: The Beginning (2015) and Bāhubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). When a mysterious child is found by a tribal couple near a roaring waterfall, they raise him as their own. But fate calls. As he grows, Sivudu is drawn to the world beyond the cliffs, where he discovers the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati, ruled by a cruel tyrant, haunted by rebellion, and bound to his past. What begins as a quest for love soon unravels a legacy of betrayal, sacrifice, and a forgotten prince. To reclaim his father's throne, Mahendra Baahubali must rise against all odds.