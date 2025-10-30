Menu
Poster of Baahubali: The Epic
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Kinoafisha Films Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic 18+
Synopsis

Combined cut of Bāhubali: The Beginning (2015) and Bāhubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). When a mysterious child is found by a tribal couple near a roaring waterfall, they raise him as their own. But fate calls. As he grows, Sivudu is drawn to the world beyond the cliffs, where he discovers the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati, ruled by a cruel tyrant, haunted by rebellion, and bound to his past. What begins as a quest for love soon unravels a legacy of betrayal, sacrifice, and a forgotten prince. To reclaim his father's throne, Mahendra Baahubali must rise against all odds.
Baahubali: The Epic - trailer with russian subtitles
Baahubali: The Epic  trailer with russian subtitles
Country India
Runtime 3 hours 50 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 October 2025
Release date
31 October 2025 Russia Indian Films
30 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,287,642
Production Arka Media Works
Also known as
Baahubali: The Epic, Bahubali: The Epic, La Légende de Baahubali, l'épopée - version Director's Cut, Бахубали: Эпос, バーフバリ エピック
Director
S.S. Rajamouli
S.S. Rajamouli
Cast
Prabhas
Prabhas
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty
Sathyaraj
Sathyaraj
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
11 votes
8.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Comon 6 November 2025, 03:00
Из двух эпических частей производством в 51млн $ и продолжительностью в 5,5 часов - смикшировали один Эпос на 3 часа 50 минут, час сорок лишнего… Read more…
Baahubali: The Epic - trailer with russian subtitles
Baahubali: The Epic Trailer with russian subtitles
