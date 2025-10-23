Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Vrusshabha
Poster of Vrusshabha
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Vrusshabha

Vrusshabha

Vrusshabha
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

What happens if two sworn enemies from a previous life are reborn as father-son in a new birth?
Vrusshabha - teaser
Vrusshabha  teaser
Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 23 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Production AVS Studios, Balaji Telefilms, Connekkt Media
Also known as
Vrusshabha, Vrushabha
Director
Nanda Kishore
Cast
Mohanlal
Neha Saxena
Ramachandra Raju
Nayan Sarika
Ragini Dwivedi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Vrusshabha - teaser
Vrusshabha Teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more