Kinoafisha
Films
Vrusshabha
Vrusshabha
Vrusshabha
Action
Drama
History
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
What happens if two sworn enemies from a previous life are reborn as father-son in a new birth?
Vrusshabha
teaser
teaser
Country
India
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
23 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025
UAE
18TC
Production
AVS Studios, Balaji Telefilms, Connekkt Media
Also known as
Vrusshabha, Vrushabha
Director
Nanda Kishore
Cast
Mohanlal
Neha Saxena
Ramachandra Raju
Nayan Sarika
Ragini Dwivedi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Vrusshabha
Teaser
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
