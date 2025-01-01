Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Prank

The Prank

Der Prank
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A failed April Fool's joke by twelve-year-old Chinese guest student Xi Zhōu turns the lives of Lucas, who is the same age, and his family upside down.
Country Switzerland / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Filmstandortförderung Schweiz (FiSS), Innerschweizer Filmfachgruppe (IFFG), Kundschafter Filmproduktion
Also known as
Der Prank, The Prank, Der Prank - April, April!
Director
Benjamin Heisenberg
Cast
Noèl Gabriel Kipp
Max Zheng
Maïmouna Mbacke
Mehdi Nebbou
Mehdi Nebbou
Laura Tonke
Laura Tonke
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
