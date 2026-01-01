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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lukas Miko
Lukas Miko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukas Miko
Lukas Miko
Lukas Miko
Date of Birth
4 April 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Der Pass
(2019)
7.7
The Best of All Worlds
(2017)
7.4
71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance
(1994)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2019
2017
2016
2014
1994
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actor
10
6.5
The Prank
Der Prank
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2025, Switzerland / Germany
6.9
Persona Non Grata
Persona Non Grata
Drama
2024, Austria / Italy
6.2
Stella: A Life
Stella: A Life
Drama, War
2023, Austria / Germany / Switzerland
7
The Royal Game
Schachnovelle
Drama
2021, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
8
Der Pass
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2019, Germany
7.7
The Best of All Worlds
Die beste aller Welten
Drama
2017, Germany / Austria
6.6
Mademoiselle Paradis
Mademoiselle Paradis
Drama, History
2017, Germany / Austria
5.8
Night of a 1000 Hours
Die Nacht der 1000 Stunden
Drama
2016, Austria / Luxembourg / Netherlands
7.3
Labyrinth of Lies
Im Labyrinth des Schweigens
Drama, History
2014, Germany
7.4
71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance
71 Fragmente einer Chronologie des Zufalls
Drama
1994, Germany / Austria
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