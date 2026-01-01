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Lukas Miko Lukas Miko
Kinoafisha Persons Lukas Miko

Lukas Miko

Lukas Miko

Date of Birth
4 April 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Der Pass 8.0
Der Pass (2019)
The Best of All Worlds 7.7
The Best of All Worlds (2017)
71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance 7.4
71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance (1994)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Prank 6.5
The Prank Der Prank
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2025, Switzerland / Germany
Persona Non Grata 6.9
Persona Non Grata Persona Non Grata
Drama 2024, Austria / Italy
Stella: A Life 6.2
Stella: A Life Stella: A Life
Drama, War 2023, Austria / Germany / Switzerland
The Royal Game 7
The Royal Game Schachnovelle
Drama 2021, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
Der Pass 8
Der Pass
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2019, Germany
The Best of All Worlds 7.7
The Best of All Worlds Die beste aller Welten
Drama 2017, Germany / Austria
Mademoiselle Paradis 6.6
Mademoiselle Paradis Mademoiselle Paradis
Drama, History 2017, Germany / Austria
Night of a 1000 Hours 5.8
Night of a 1000 Hours Die Nacht der 1000 Stunden
Drama 2016, Austria / Luxembourg / Netherlands
Labyrinth of Lies 7.3
Labyrinth of Lies Im Labyrinth des Schweigens
Drama, History 2014, Germany
71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance 7.4
71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance 71 Fragmente einer Chronologie des Zufalls
Drama 1994, Germany / Austria
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