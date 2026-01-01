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Filmography
Laura Tonke
Laura Tonke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Tonke
Laura Tonke
Laura Tonke
Date of Birth
14 April 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Amrum
(2025)
7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer
(2015)
6.9
22 Bahnen
(2025)
Filmography
Hamburg Days
Drama, Music
2026, Great Britain
6.5
The Prank
Der Prank
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2025, Switzerland / Germany
7.3
Amrum
Amrum
Drama, History, War
2025, Germany
6.9
22 Bahnen
22 Bahnen
Drama
2025, Germany
6.4
Everything's Fifty Fifty
Alles Fifty Fifty
Comedy
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before
Wann wird es endlich wieder so, wie es nie war
Comedy, Drama
2023, Belgium / Germany
5.6
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe
Drama, Romantic
2022, France / Germany
Watch trailer
5.9
My Life as Lotta - Okey Dokey Alpaca
Mein Lotta-Leben: Alles Tschaka mit Alpaka!
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, Germany
Show more
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