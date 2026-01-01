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Laura Tonke
Laura Tonke Laura Tonke
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Tonke

Laura Tonke

Laura Tonke

Date of Birth
14 April 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Amrum 7.3
Amrum (2025)
The People vs. Fritz Bauer 7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer (2015)
22 Bahnen 6.9
22 Bahnen (2025)

Filmography

Hamburg Days
Drama, Music 2026, Great Britain
The Prank 6.5
The Prank Der Prank
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2025, Switzerland / Germany
Amrum 7.3
Amrum Amrum
Drama, History, War 2025, Germany
22 Bahnen 6.9
22 Bahnen 22 Bahnen
Drama 2025, Germany
Everything's Fifty Fifty 6.4
Everything's Fifty Fifty Alles Fifty Fifty
Comedy 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before 6.6
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before Wann wird es endlich wieder so, wie es nie war
Comedy, Drama 2023, Belgium / Germany
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe 5.6
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe
Drama, Romantic 2022, France / Germany
Watch trailer
My Life as Lotta - Okey Dokey Alpaca 5.9
My Life as Lotta - Okey Dokey Alpaca Mein Lotta-Leben: Alles Tschaka mit Alpaka!
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
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