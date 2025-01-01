Menu
Poster of Elisa, My Life
Elisa, My Life

Elisa, My Life

Elisa, vida mía 18+
Synopsis

Elisa has not seen her father Luis for nine years, but she receives a telegram from her sister Isabel in a moment of crisis in her marriage with Antonio telling that her father is ill. Elisa decides to travel to the countryside of Madrid with Isabel and her brother-in-law Julián and their two children to visit Luis for his birthday. Elisa decides to stay with her father when her sister returns to Madrid with her family and she gets closer to Luis, understanding why he left her mother years ago. Later she tells him that Antonio cheated on her with her best friend Sophie and their relationship has ended. When Antonio unexpectedly arrives in the house, Elisa makes a decision about her life.
Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1977
Production Elías Querejeta Producciones Cinematográficas
Also known as
Elisa, vida mía, Elisa, My Life, Életem, Elisa, Elisa - elämäni, Elisa, Hayatım, Elisa, mein Leben, Elisa, mitt liv, Elisa, mon amour, Elisa, My Love, Elisa, Vida Minha, Elizo, moje życie, Memórias de Elisa, Елиза, живот мой, Элиза, жизнь моя
Director
Carlos Saura
Carlos Saura
Cast
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Fernando Rey
Isabel Mestres
Joaquín Hinojosa
Norman Briski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
7.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
Quotes
Luis She likes to lie awake in the darkness - to let her imagination wander freely, waiting for memories to emerge. Memories. What memories?
