Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Homebound
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Homebound

Homebound

Homebound
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.
Country India / USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $47,236
Production Dharma Productions
Also known as
Homebound, Jak bracia
Director
Neeraj Ghaywan
Cast
Ishaan Khattar
Vishal Jethwa
Dzhanvi Kapur
Yogendra Vikram Singh
Shastri Abhishek
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more