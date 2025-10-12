Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Arco
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Arco

Arco

Arco 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Arco, 12 years old, lives in a far future. During his first flight in his rainbow suit, he loses control and falls in the past. Iris, a little girl his age from 2075, saw him fall. She rescues him and tries by all means to send him back to his era.
Arco - trailer
Arco  trailer
Country France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 October 2025
Release date
23 November 2025 Bulgaria
22 January 2026 Czechia
23 October 2025 Montenegro o.A.
27 March 2026 Romania
12 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
Also known as
Arco, Arco - Fiú a jövőből, Арко, 再見未來男孩, 彩虹少年穿越大冒險, 时空奇旅
Director
Ugo Bienvenu
Cast
Margot Ringard Oldra
Oscar Tresanini
Nathanaël Perrot
Alma Jodorowsky
Swann Arlaud
Swann Arlaud
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Arco - trailer
Arco Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Hunting Season
Hunting Season
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more