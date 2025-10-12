Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
1 poster
Arco
Arco
Arco
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
Arco, 12 years old, lives in a far future. During his first flight in his rainbow suit, he loses control and falls in the past. Iris, a little girl his age from 2075, saw him fall. She rescues him and tries by all means to send him back to his era.
Arco
trailer
trailer
Country
France / USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
12 October 2025
Release date
23 November 2025
Bulgaria
22 January 2026
Czechia
23 October 2025
Montenegro
o.A.
27 March 2026
Romania
12 October 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Also known as
Arco, Arco - Fiú a jövőből, Арко, 再見未來男孩, 彩虹少年穿越大冒險, 时空奇旅
Director
Ugo Bienvenu
Cast
Margot Ringard Oldra
Oscar Tresanini
Nathanaël Perrot
Alma Jodorowsky
Swann Arlaud
Cartoon rating
7.5
11
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Animated Films
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Arco
Trailer
