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Filmography
Nathanaël Perrot
Nathanaël Perrot
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathanaël Perrot
Nathanaël Perrot
Nathanaël Perrot
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Arco
(2025)
6.6
The Legendaries
(2026)
Filmography
6.6
The Legendaries
Les Légendaires
Action, Adventure, Animation
2026, France
Watch trailer
7.4
Arco
Arco
Animation, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2025, France / USA
Watch trailer
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