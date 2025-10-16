Menu
Poster of Side Effects
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Side Effects

Side Effects

Neco za neco
Synopsis

Daniel (Martin Pechlát) is a successful architect who has just completed the design of a skyscraper that will soon become a landmark of the city. When he is about to tell his wife Kateřina (Anna Polívková) the joyful news, he learns unexpected news in return. Kateřina went to the doctor, who found out that her kidneys were failing and the only long-term solution was a transplant. So to give or not to give? This is the question Daniel must solve. Will he offer his wife a kidney, which may cost him his life, or will he not offer, which may cost him marriage? And how will their friends Erik (Mira Nosek) and Diana (Barbora Seidlová), who hoped to enjoy a carefree weekend and celebrate Kateřina's birthday together, step in?
Side Effects - trailer
Side Effects  trailer
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 October 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Czechia
Also known as
Neco za neco
Director
Matej Pichler
Cast
Jaromír Nosek
Martin Pechlát
Judit Bárdos
Anna Polívková
Barbora Seidlová
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Side Effects - trailer
Side Effects Trailer
Stills
