Daniel (Martin Pechlát) is a successful architect who has just completed the design of a skyscraper that will soon become a landmark of the city. When he is about to tell his wife Kateřina (Anna Polívková) the joyful news, he learns unexpected news in return. Kateřina went to the doctor, who found out that her kidneys were failing and the only long-term solution was a transplant. So to give or not to give? This is the question Daniel must solve. Will he offer his wife a kidney, which may cost him his life, or will he not offer, which may cost him marriage? And how will their friends Erik (Mira Nosek) and Diana (Barbora Seidlová), who hoped to enjoy a carefree weekend and celebrate Kateřina's birthday together, step in?

