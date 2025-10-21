Menu
Schlitter: Evil in the Woods

Schlitter 18+
Synopsis

Lucas returns to his native village lost in the mountains to bury his parents. Traumatised as a kid by the death of his best friend when he was eight, he wants to put the past behind him. However, the father of the deceased friend discovers Marc might be responsible for his son’s death and relentlessly goes after him for revenge.
Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 October 2025
World premiere 21 October 2025
Production SerialB Studio, Sombrero Films
Also known as
Schlitter, Schlitter - Evil in the Woods, Schlitter: Gonosz az erdőben, Шлиттер
Director
Pierre Mouchet
Cast
Côme Levin
Côme Levin
Louka Meliava
Léna Laprès
Gilles David
Bernard Eylenbosch
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
