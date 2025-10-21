Lucas returns to his native village lost in the mountains to bury his parents. Traumatised as a kid by the death of his best friend when he was eight, he wants to put the past behind him. However, the father of the deceased friend discovers Marc might be responsible for his son’s death and relentlessly goes after him for revenge.
CountryBelgium / France
Runtime1 hour 10 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere21 October 2025
World premiere21 October 2025
ProductionSerialB Studio, Sombrero Films
Also known as
Schlitter, Schlitter - Evil in the Woods, Schlitter: Gonosz az erdőben, Шлиттер