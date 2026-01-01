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Louka Meliava Louka Meliava
Kinoafisha Persons Louka Meliava

Louka Meliava

Louka Meliava

Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Breathe 7.1
Breathe (2014)
Beauty and the Beast 6.8
Beauty and the Beast (2014)
One Wild Moment 6.6
One Wild Moment (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dear You
Dear You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2025, France
Hell in Paradise 6.2
Hell in Paradise Hell in Paradise
Action, Thriller 2025, France
How to Make a Killing 6.2
How to Make a Killing Un ours dans le Jura
Comedy, Thriller 2024, France
Watch trailer
Schlitter: Evil in the Woods 5.2
Schlitter: Evil in the Woods Schlitter
Horror, Thriller 2023, Belgium / France
Pourris gâtés 6.1
Pourris gâtés Pourris gâtés
Comedy 2021, France
Watch trailer
One Wild Moment 6.6
One Wild Moment Un moment d'égarement
Comedy 2015, France
Watch trailer
Beauty and the Beast 6.8
Beauty and the Beast La belle & la bête
Romantic, Fantasy, Thriller 2014, France
Watch trailer
Breathe 7.1
Breathe Respire
Drama 2014, France
Watch trailer
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