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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Louka Meliava
Louka Meliava
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louka Meliava
Louka Meliava
Louka Meliava
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Breathe
(2014)
6.8
Beauty and the Beast
(2014)
6.6
One Wild Moment
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2015
2014
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actor
8
Dear You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2025, France
6.2
Hell in Paradise
Hell in Paradise
Action, Thriller
2025, France
6.2
How to Make a Killing
Un ours dans le Jura
Comedy, Thriller
2024, France
Watch trailer
5.2
Schlitter: Evil in the Woods
Schlitter
Horror, Thriller
2023, Belgium / France
6.1
Pourris gâtés
Pourris gâtés
Comedy
2021, France
Watch trailer
6.6
One Wild Moment
Un moment d'égarement
Comedy
2015, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Beauty and the Beast
La belle & la bête
Romantic, Fantasy, Thriller
2014, France
Watch trailer
7.1
Breathe
Respire
Drama
2014, France
Watch trailer
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