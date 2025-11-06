Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Frieda's Case
7.2
Frieda's Case - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Frieda's Case
7.2

Frieda's Case

, 2024
Friedas Fall
Switzerland / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of Frieda's Case
7.2
Going 1
Not going 0
Frieda's Case - trailer in russian
Frieda's Case  trailer in russian

Synopsis

Chronicles the fate of Frieda Keller, a young seamstress in St. Gallen who, in 1904, is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son Ernstli.

Cast

Max Simonischek
Max Simonischek
Marlene Tanczik
Marlene Tanczik
Bigna Körner
Bigna Körner
Rachel Braunschweig
Rachel Braunschweig
Stefan Merki
Stefan Merki
Liliane Amuat
Liliane Amuat
Director Maria Brendle
Writer Michèle Minelli, Stephan Puchner
Composer Mark Baechle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Russia Кинолэнд
Worldwide Gross $13,376
Production Condor Films, Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF), SRG - SSR
Also known as
Friedas Fall, El caso Frieda, Frieda's Case, O Caso Frieda, Дело Фриды

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Frieda's Case - trailer in russian
Frieda's Case Trailer in russian
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more