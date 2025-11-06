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Frieda's Case
7.2
Frieda's Case
, 2024
Friedas Fall
Switzerland / Drama / 18+
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Frieda's Case
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Synopsis
Chronicles the fate of Frieda Keller, a young seamstress in St. Gallen who, in 1904, is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son Ernstli.
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Cast
Max Simonischek
Marlene Tanczik
Bigna Körner
Rachel Braunschweig
Stefan Merki
Liliane Amuat
Director
Maria Brendle
Writer
Michèle Minelli
,
Stephan Puchner
Composer
Mark Baechle
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Russia
Кинолэнд
Worldwide Gross
$13,376
Production
Condor Films, Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF), SRG - SSR
Also known as
Friedas Fall, El caso Frieda, Frieda's Case, O Caso Frieda, Дело Фриды
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
6.6
IMDb
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