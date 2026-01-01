Menu
Marlene Tanczik
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Frieda's Case
(2024)
6.5
Paradise
(2023)
7.2
Frieda's Case
Friedas Fall
Drama
2024, Switzerland
6.5
Paradise
Paradise
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, Germany
