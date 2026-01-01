Menu
Marlene Tanczik
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Frieda's Case 7.2
Frieda's Case (2024)
Paradise 6.5
Paradise (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Frieda's Case 7.2
Frieda's Case Friedas Fall
Drama 2024, Switzerland
Watch trailer
Paradise 6.5
Paradise Paradise
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Germany
Watch trailer
