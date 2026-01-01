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Liliane Amuat
Liliane Amuat Liliane Amuat
Kinoafisha Persons Liliane Amuat

Liliane Amuat

Liliane Amuat

Date of Birth
7 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Frieda's Case 7.2
Frieda's Case (2024)
Gruber geht 6.9
Gruber geht (2015)
Spuren 6.8
Spuren (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Spuren 6.8
Spuren
Crime, Thriller, 2025, Germany
Frieda's Case 7.2
Frieda's Case Friedas Fall
Drama 2024, Switzerland
Watch trailer
Blind at Heart 6.4
Blind at Heart Die Mittagsfrau
Drama, History 2023, Germany / Luxembourg / Switzerland
The Girl and the Spider 6.2
The Girl and the Spider Das Mädchen und die Spinne
Drama 2021, Switzerland
Der Frosch 5.9
Der Frosch Der Frosch
Drama, Comedy 2017, Switzerland
Gruber geht 6.9
Gruber geht Gruber geht
Drama 2015, Austria
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