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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Liliane Amuat
Liliane Amuat
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liliane Amuat
Liliane Amuat
Liliane Amuat
Date of Birth
7 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Frieda's Case
(2024)
6.9
Gruber geht
(2015)
6.8
Spuren
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2017
2015
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actress
6
6.8
Spuren
Crime, Thriller,
2025, Germany
7.2
Frieda's Case
Friedas Fall
Drama
2024, Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.4
Blind at Heart
Die Mittagsfrau
Drama, History
2023, Germany / Luxembourg / Switzerland
6.2
The Girl and the Spider
Das Mädchen und die Spinne
Drama
2021, Switzerland
5.9
Der Frosch
Der Frosch
Drama, Comedy
2017, Switzerland
6.9
Gruber geht
Gruber geht
Drama
2015, Austria
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