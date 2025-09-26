Menu
About
The Visitor
The Visitor
Drama
Synopsis
End of summer. Danielius (in mid 30s) makes a return to his hometown to sell his parents' flat. Having nowhere to rush, he reconnects with people and the town that's no longer his. He is confronted with a quiet sense of loneliness.
Country
Lithuania / Norway / Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
26 September 2025
Release date
26 September 2025
Lithuania
N13
Production
M-Films, Stær, Garagefilm International
Also known as
The Visitor, Svečias
Director
Vytautas Katkus
Cast
Saule Bliuvaite
Hanne Mathisen Haga
Egle Gabrenaite
Darius Silenas
Arvydas Dapsys
Film rating
6.7
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Film Reviews
