8.4
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3
Comedy
Synopsis
A laugh-out-loud courtroom comedy, with the biggest face-off between the well-known and beloved Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi.
Jolly LLB 3
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 37 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
19 September 2025
Release date
19 September 2025
Russia
Indian Films
Production
20th Century Studios, Buena Vista International, Cape of Good Films
Also known as
Jolly LLB 3, Джолли 3
Director
Subhash Kapoor
Cast
Akshay Kumar
Arshad Warsi
Saurabh Shukla
Huma Qureshi
Amrita Rao
Film rating
8.4
8.4
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Jolly LLB 3
Trailer in russian
Stills
