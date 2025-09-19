Menu
Jolly LLB 3
8.4 IMDb
Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3
Synopsis

A laugh-out-loud courtroom comedy, with the biggest face-off between the well-known and beloved Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi.
Jolly LLB 3 trailer in russian
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 37 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
19 September 2025 Russia Indian Films
Production 20th Century Studios, Buena Vista International, Cape of Good Films
Also known as
Jolly LLB 3, Джолли 3
Director
Subhash Kapoor
Cast
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Arshad Warsi
Saurabh Shukla
Huma Qureshi
Amrita Rao
8.4
8.4 IMDb
Jolly LLB 3 - trailer in russian
Jolly LLB 3 Trailer in russian
