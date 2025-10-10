Menu
Poster of Chopin, a Sonata in Paris
1 poster
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris

Chopin, Chopin!
Synopsis

He is the talk of the town, the most romantic figure of decadent Parisian nights. When his lungs start bleeding, Chopin knows his days are numbered. Composing becomes his only obsession. The ticking clock rushes him to revolutionize music.
Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 10 October 2025
Release date
10 October 2025 Poland
Budget 64,000,000 PLN
Production Akson Studio, Haka Films, Playtime
Also known as
Chopin, Chopin!, Chopin, a Sonata in Paris
Director
Michał Kwieciński
Cast
Victor Meutelet
Lambert Wilson
Josephine de la Baume
Martyna Byczkowska
Maja Ostaszewska
Cast and Crew

