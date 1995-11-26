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Martyna Byczkowska Martyna Byczkowska
Kinoafisha Persons Martyna Byczkowska

Martyna Byczkowska

Martyna Byczkowska

Date of Birth
26 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

1670 7.7
1670 (2023)
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris 7.0
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris (2025)
The Crossroads 6.5
The Crossroads (2024)

Filmography

Enemy 4
Enemy Nieprzyjaciel
Thriller 2025, Poland
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Larp. Milosc, trolle i inne questy 6.4
Larp. Milosc, trolle i inne questy Larp. Milosc, trolle i inne questy
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Poland
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Chopin, a Sonata in Paris 7
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris Chopin, Chopin!
Biography, Drama, Music 2025, Poland
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The Crossroads 6.5
The Crossroads Skrzyzowanie
Drama 2024, Poland
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1670 7.7
1670
Comedy, History 2023, Poland
Wake Up 4.7
Wake Up Obudz sie
Drama 2022, Poland
The Woods 6.4
The Woods
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2020, Poland/USA
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