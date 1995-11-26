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Filmography
Martyna Byczkowska
Martyna Byczkowska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martyna Byczkowska
Martyna Byczkowska
Martyna Byczkowska
Date of Birth
26 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
1670
(2023)
7.0
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris
(2025)
6.5
The Crossroads
(2024)
Filmography
4
Enemy
Nieprzyjaciel
Thriller
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
6.4
Larp. Milosc, trolle i inne questy
Larp. Milosc, trolle i inne questy
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
7
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris
Chopin, Chopin!
Biography, Drama, Music
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
6.5
The Crossroads
Skrzyzowanie
Drama
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
7.7
1670
Comedy, History
2023, Poland
4.7
Wake Up
Obudz sie
Drama
2022, Poland
6.4
The Woods
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2020, Poland/USA
Show more
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