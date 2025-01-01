Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Blue Juice
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Blue Juice

Blue Juice

Blue Juice 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

JC is the hero of the Cornish surfing community. Staring thirty hard in the face, he fears that the wave that has carried him through a prolonged adolescence is heading for the rocks as his girlfriend pressures him for commitment and his friends contemplate growing up.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1995
Worldwide Gross $4,535
Production Film4 Productions, Skreba Films
Also known as
Blue Juice, A hullámok rabjai, Galazia oneira, Gegen die Brandung, Lazurowy dynamit, Na Crista da Onda, Plavi sok, Suuri aalto, Una vida sense por, Una vida sin miedo, Γαλάζια όνειρα, Син сок, Синий сок, Синій сік, ブルージュース
Director
Carl Prechezer
Cast
Sean Pertwee
Sean Pertwee
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Steven Mackintosh
Steven Mackintosh
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Peter Gunn
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more