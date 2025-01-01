JC is the hero of the Cornish surfing community. Staring thirty hard in the face, he fears that the wave that has carried him through a prolonged adolescence is heading for the rocks as his girlfriend pressures him for commitment and his friends contemplate growing up.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year1995
Worldwide Gross$4,535
ProductionFilm4 Productions, Skreba Films
Also known as
Blue Juice, A hullámok rabjai, Galazia oneira, Gegen die Brandung, Lazurowy dynamit, Na Crista da Onda, Plavi sok, Suuri aalto, Una vida sense por, Una vida sin miedo, Γαλάζια όνειρα, Син сок, Синий сок, Синій сік, ブルージュース