1 poster
Going
3
Not going
2
Агатай
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Going
3
Not going
2
trailer
trailer
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
Director
Samat Erkinbekov
Cast
Samat Erkinbekov
Aruuke Abdykalykova
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Агатай
Trailer
0
0
