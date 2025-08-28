Menu
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
Director
Samat Erkinbekov
Cast
Samat Erkinbekov
Aruuke Abdykalykova
0.0
Rate 1 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
