Poster of Tesciowie 3
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Tesciowie 3

Tesciowie 3

Teściowie 3
Synopsis

In the third part of the comedy hit "in-laws" we meet again with a family, which this time descends to a quiet resort in the province for a christening. Wanda and Tadeusz organize a celebration, to which they invite Małgorzata along with her friend, psychotherapist Grażyna. Margaret's ex-husband, Andrew, also arrives from Australia-and this time he's not alone. The atmosphere of the meeting quickly spirals out of control, and old conflicts and New Romances Lead to unexpected consequences – this time involving the local police! .

Tesciowie 3 - trailer
Tesciowie 3  trailer
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 September 2025
Release date
12 September 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $2,180,314
Also known as
Tesciowie 3, Teściowie 3
Director
Jakub Michalczuk
Cast
Antoni Barlowski
Zbigniew Borek
Krzysztof Broda-Zurawski
Dagmara Brodziak
Ewa Konstancja Bułhak
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
Tesciowie 3 - trailer
Tesciowie 3 Trailer
Stills
