In the third part of the comedy hit "in-laws" we meet again with a family, which this time descends to a quiet resort in the province for a christening. Wanda and Tadeusz organize a celebration, to which they invite Małgorzata along with her friend, psychotherapist Grażyna. Margaret's ex-husband, Andrew, also arrives from Australia-and this time he's not alone. The atmosphere of the meeting quickly spirals out of control, and old conflicts and New Romances Lead to unexpected consequences – this time involving the local police! .
|12 September 2025
|Poland