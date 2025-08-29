Menu
What We Hide

Spider & Jessie
Synopsis

After their mother suffers a fatal overdose, two sisters fear that the foster system will separate them and decide to hide the body. But their lie may be discovered and they must decide how far they are willing to go to keep their secret.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 29 August 2025
World premiere 29 August 2025
Production Hungry Bull Productions, Above the Clouds, Beautiful Ghosts Productions
Also known as
Spider & Jessie, What We Hide, Спайдер и Джесси, Что мы скрываем
Director
Dan Kay
Cast
Mckenna Grace
Mckenna Grace
Dacre Montgomery
Dacre Montgomery
Forrest Goodluck
Forrest Goodluck
Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams
Malia Baker
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
