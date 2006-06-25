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Mckenna Grace
Mckenna Grace
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mckenna Grace
Mckenna Grace
Mckenna Grace
Date of Birth
25 June 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
154 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Young Sheldon
(2017)
8.0
The Handmaid's Tale
(2017)
7.8
Gifted
(2017)
Filmography
7.3
Scream 7
Scream 7
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
Adventure, Animation, Action
2026, Canada
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Regretting You
Regretting You
Drama
2025, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
7.4
What We Hide
Spider & Jessie
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
7.4
Anniversary
Anniversary
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Nimrods
Nimrods: A Green Day Comedy
Comedy, Drama, Music
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Mckenna Grace’s private life
Move Over, Stanley Tucci: Kieran Culkin Takes Over as Panem’s Most Sinister Host
District 12’s Elder Hero Returns: Actress to Play Mags in 'Sunrise on the Reaping'
'Nobody 2' Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Is Still Deadly, Still Done With Retirement
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