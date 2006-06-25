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Mckenna Grace
Mckenna Grace Mckenna Grace
Kinoafisha Persons Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace

Date of Birth
25 June 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
154 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Young Sheldon 8.3
Young Sheldon (2017)
The Handmaid's Tale 8.0
The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
Gifted 7.8
Gifted (2017)

Filmography

Scream 7 7.3
Scream 7 Scream 7
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie 7
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
Adventure, Animation, Action 2026, Canada
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Regretting You 6.2
Regretting You Regretting You
Drama 2025, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
What We Hide 7.4
What We Hide Spider & Jessie
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
Anniversary 7.4
Anniversary Anniversary
Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Nimrods 7.7
Nimrods Nimrods: A Green Day Comedy
Comedy, Drama, Music 2025, USA
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News about Mckenna Grace’s private life
Kieran Culkin and Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman)
Move Over, Stanley Tucci: Kieran Culkin Takes Over as Panem’s Most Sinister Host
Lynn Cohen
District 12’s Elder Hero Returns: Actress to Play Mags in 'Sunrise on the Reaping'
Still from the film 'Nobody'
'Nobody 2' Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Is Still Deadly, Still Done With Retirement
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