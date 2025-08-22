Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Abandoned Man
Metruk Adam
Drama
Synopsis
After years behind bars, a tormented man tries to rebuild his life, but an unexpected bond unveils a shocking truth that could change his life forever.
Country
Turkey
Production year
2025
Online premiere
22 August 2025
World premiere
22 August 2025
Production
OGM Pictures
Also known as
Metruk Adam, Abandoned Man, Un hombre abandonado, Egy céltalan ember, En forlatt mann, L'Homme abandonné, Metruk Adam - Der verlassene Mann, Porzucony, Um homem abandonado, Покинутый мужчина, 弃子
Director
Çagri Vila Lostuvali
Cast
Mert Ramazan Demir
Ada Erma
Ercan Kesal
Edip Tepeli
Rahimcan Kapkap
Film rating
6.3
14
votes
5.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Film Reviews
Stills
