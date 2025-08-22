Menu
Kinoafisha Films Abandoned Man

Metruk Adam
Synopsis

After years behind bars, a tormented man tries to rebuild his life, but an unexpected bond unveils a shocking truth that could change his life forever.
Country Turkey
Production year 2025
Online premiere 22 August 2025
World premiere 22 August 2025
Production OGM Pictures
Also known as
Metruk Adam, Abandoned Man, Un hombre abandonado, Egy céltalan ember, En forlatt mann, L'Homme abandonné, Metruk Adam - Der verlassene Mann, Porzucony, Um homem abandonado, Покинутый мужчина, 弃子
Director
Çagri Vila Lostuvali
Cast
Mert Ramazan Demir
Mert Ramazan Demir
Ada Erma
Ercan Kesal
Ercan Kesal
Edip Tepeli
Rahimcan Kapkap
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
