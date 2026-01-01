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Filmography
Ercan Kesal
Ercan Kesal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ercan Kesal
Ercan Kesal
Ercan Kesal
Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Insider
(2016)
7.6
Magarsus
(2023)
7.6
Alef
(2020)
Filmography
Museum of Innocence
Drama, Romantic
2026, Turkey
Sekizinci Aile
Romantic
2025, Turkey
7.2
Veliaht
Crime, Romantic
2025, Turkey
6.8
The Things You Kill
The Things You Kill
Thriller
2025, Canada / France / Poland / Turkey / Singapore
6.3
Abandoned Man
Metruk Adam
Drama
2025, Turkey
7.6
Magarsus
Drama
2023, Turkey
5.1
Aldatmak
Drama
2022, Turkey
6.6
Üç Kuruş
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, Turkey
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