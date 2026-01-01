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Ercan Kesal
Ercan Kesal Ercan Kesal
Kinoafisha Persons Ercan Kesal

Ercan Kesal

Ercan Kesal

Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Insider 8.0
Insider (2016)
Magarsus 7.6
Magarsus (2023)
Alef 7.6
Alef (2020)

Filmography

Museum of Innocence
Museum of Innocence
Drama, Romantic 2026, Turkey
Sekizinci Aile
Sekizinci Aile
Romantic 2025, Turkey
Veliaht 7.2
Veliaht
Crime, Romantic 2025, Turkey
The Things You Kill 6.8
The Things You Kill The Things You Kill
Thriller 2025, Canada / France / Poland / Turkey / Singapore
6.3
Abandoned Man Metruk Adam
Drama 2025, Turkey
Magarsus 7.6
Magarsus
Drama 2023, Turkey
Aldatmak 5.1
Aldatmak
Drama 2022, Turkey
Üç Kuruş 6.6
Üç Kuruş
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, Turkey
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